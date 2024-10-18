Daily Bible Reading - October 19, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

28TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green/Red/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

St. John de brebeuf, St. Isaac Jogues, priests, & companions, martyrs / St. Paul of the Cross, priest

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 8: 2-3ab, 4-5, 6-7: You have given your Son rule over the works of your hands.

1st Reading: Ephesians 1: 15-23

I have been told of your faith and your affection toward all the believers, so I always give thanks to God, remembering you in my prayers.

May the God of Christ Jesus our Lord, the Father of glory, reveal himself to you, and give you a spirit of wisdom and revelation, that you may know him.

May he enlighten your inner vision, that you may appreciate the things we hope for, since we were called by God.

May you know how great is the inheritance, the glory, God sets apart for his saints; may you understand, with what extraordinary power, he acts in favor of us who believe.

He revealed his almighty power in Christ when he raised him from the dead, and had him sit at his right hand in heaven, far above all rule, power, authority, dominion, or any other supernatural force that could be named, not only in this world, but in the world to come as well.

Thus has God put all things under the feet of Christ and set him above all things, as head of the church, which is his body, the fullness of him, who fills all in all.

Gospel: Luke 12: 8-12

I tell you, whoever acknowledges me before people, the Son of Man will also acknowledge before the angels of God. But the one who denies me before others will be denied before the angels of God.

There will be pardon for the one who criticizes the Son of Man, but there will be no pardon for the one who slanders the Holy Spirit.

When you are brought before the synagogues, governors and rulers, don’t worry about how you will defend yourself or what to say. For the Holy Spirit will teach you at that time what you have to say.

REFLECTION:

“A missionary journey.”

Our faith journey is always a missionary journey. The basic orientation of every missionary should be other-oriented. Once we begin to become self-oriented, self-contained and self-confined, we cease to become a true missionary for the sake of Jesus and of the Gospel.

A true missionary will always be met with challenges and difficulties. At times, we experience discouragements, frustrations and disappointments while doing our mission.

Sometimes we may experience lack of support from fellow believers. There are also times when our apprehensions and fears would paralyze us and hold us back from doing our mission.

Fear of rejection and of failure may become hindrances for us to go out of our comfort zones.

As missionaries, we may also experience persecutions. For example, it is part of our Christian mission to give witness to a life of Gospel values. Concretely, leading a simple lifestyle in the time of climate crisis is something that is aligned with the Gospel values expected of a true missionary. When we chose to live up to this challenge of a simple lifestyle, we may experience persecution from the world where consumerism reigns.

The Holy Spirit will surely help us to accomplish our mission amidst challenges and difficulties.

