Daily Bible Reading - October 20, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

29TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 33: 4-5, 18-19, 20, 22 (22): Lord, let your mercy be on us, as we place our trust in you.

1st Reading: Isaiah 53: 10-11

Yet it was the will of Yahweh to crush him with grief.

When he makes himself an offering for sin, he will have a long life and see his descendants.

Through him the will of Yahweh is done.

For the anguish he suffered, he will see the light and obtain perfect knowledge.

My just servant will justify the multitude; he will bear and take away their guilt.

2nd Reading: Hebrews 4: 14-16

We have a great High Priest, Jesus, the Son of God, who has entered heaven.

Let us, then, hold fast to the faith we profess. Our high priest is not indifferent to our weaknesses, for he was tempted in every way just as we are, yet without sinning. Let us, then, with confidence approach the throne of grace; we will obtain mercy and, through his favor, help in due time.

Gospel: Mark 10: 35-45

James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to Jesus and said to him, “Master, we want you to grant us what we are going to ask of you.” And he said, “What do you want me to do for you?”

They answered, “Grant us to sit one at your right and one at your left when you come in your glory.” But Jesus said to them, “You don’t know what you are asking. Can you drink the cup that I drink or be baptized in the way I am baptized?”

They answered, “We can.” And Jesus told them, “The cup that I drink you will drink, and you will be baptized in the way I am baptized. But to sit at my right or at my left is not mine to grant. It has been prepared for others.”

On hearing this, the other ten were angry with James and John; Jesus then called them to him and said, “As you know, the so-called rulers of the nations act as tyrants and their great ones oppress them.

But it shall not be so among you; whoever would be great among you must be your servant, and whoever would be first among you shall make himself slave of all. Think of the Son of Man who has not come to be served but to serve and to give his life to redeem many.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: James and John came to Jesus. They asked Jesus for seats of power, one at Jesus’ right hand and one at the left.

Jesus told them that they did not know what they were asking. Jesus questioned them if they could drink from the cup where he would drink and be baptized in the way Jesus was baptized.

James and John answered that they could. Jesus told them that it was not for him to decide who will sit at his right and at his left. The other ten became angry with James and John.

Jesus taught them that the great among his disciples must be the servant and who would want to become the first must be the slave of all. Jesus further told them that he came not to be served but to serve and to give his life to redeem many.

REFLECT: In the Gospel of Mark, Jesus taught his disciples the true meaning of his messiahship, which was the giving of himself for the life of others.

However, his disciples were too slow to learn by heart the meaning of his messiahship.

Their capacity to learn the way of Jesus was impeded by their distorted understanding of greatness.

Their idea of greatness was associated with political power wherein the powerful lord it over the rest.

But for Jesus, greatness could only mean service.

PRAY: Let us pray that God may help us grow in our sense of service.

ACT: Let us serve our family members today to the best of our ability.

