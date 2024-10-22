Daily Bible Reading - October 23, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

29TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green/White)

St. John of Capistrano, priest

Responsorial Psalm: Is 12: 2-3, 4bcd, 5-6: You will draw water joyfully from the spring of salvation.

1st Reading: Ephesians 3: 2-12

You may have heard of the graces God bestowed on me, for your sake. By a revelation, he gave me the knowledge of his mysterious design, as I have explained in a few words. On reading them, you will have some idea of how I understand the mystery of Christ.

This mystery was not made known to past generations, but only now, through revelations, given to holy apostles and prophets, by the Spirit. Now, the non-Jews share the inheritance; in Christ Jesus, the non-Jews are incorporated, and are to enjoy the Promise.

This is the Good News, of which I have become minister, by a gift of God; a grace he gave me, when his power worked in me.

This grace, was given to me, the least, among all the holy ones: to announce to the pagan nations, the immeasurable riches of Christ, and to make clear to all, how the mystery, hidden from the beginning, in God, the Creator of all things, is to be fulfilled. Even the heavenly forces and powers will now discover, through the church, the wisdom of God in its manifold expression, as the plan is being fulfilled, which God designed from the beginning, in Christ Jesus, our Lord. In him, we receive boldness and confidence to approach God.

Gospel: Luke 12: 39-48

“Pay attention to this: If the master of the house had known at what time the thief would come, he would not have let his house be broken into. You also must be ready, for the Son of Man will come at an hour you do not expect.”

Peter said, “Lord, did you tell this parable only for us, or for everyone?” And the Lord replied, “Imagine, then, the wise and faithful steward whom the master sets over his other servants to give them food rations at the proper time.

Fortunate is this servant if his master on coming home finds him doing his work. Truly, I say to you, the master will put him in charge of all his property.

But it may be that the steward thinks:

‘My Lord delays in coming,’ and he begins to abuse the menservants and the servant girls, eating and drinking and getting drunk. Then the master will come on a day he does not expect him and at an hour he doesn’t know.

He will cut him off and send him to the same fate as the unfaithful. The servant who knew his master’s will, but did not prepare to do what his master wanted, will be punished with sound blows;

but the one who did what deserved a punishment without knowing it shall receive fewer blows. Much will be required of the one who has been given much, and more will be asked of the one who has been entrusted with more.

REFLECTION:

“Be a wise and faithful steward.”

Today’s Gospel passage is found in Luke 12 (vv. 35-48), which tells of vigilance proper to the disciples of Jesus.

The Gospel passage tells of the reality of Parousia as understood by Luke. The Son of Man will be coming again at an hour when no one expects it.

Therefore, Jesus’ disciples must always be prepared. Having said this, the reality of the Parousia becomes intricately connected to the everyday life of the followers of Jesus.

Every disciple is called to be a wise and faithful steward. As wise and faithful stewards, we are to keep our Christian identity while also caring for our common home.

Being wise, we must be discerning between the things that can keep or destroy our Christian identity while also discerning what can keep or destroy our common home. We need to remember that much is required of us because we are Christians.

And because we are Christians, we are summoned to care for the natural environment. We are challenged to exercise a good sense of stewardship toward our common home.

