Daily Bible Reading - October 25, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

29TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 24: 1-2, 3-4ab, 5-6: Lord, this is the people that longs to see your face.

1st Reading: Ephesians 4: 1-6

Therefore, I, the prisoner of Christ, invite you, to live the vocation you have received. Be humble, kind, patient, and bear with one another in love.

Make every effort to keep, among you, the unity of spirit, through bonds of peace. Let there be one body, and one Spirit, just as one hope is the goal of your calling by God. One Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God, the Father of all, who is above all, and works through all, and is in all.

Gospel: Luke 12: 54-59

Jesus said to the crowds, “When you see a cloud rising in the west, you say at once: ‘A shower is coming.’ And so it happens. And when the wind blows from the south, you say: ‘It will be hot’; and so it is. You superficial people!

You understand the signs of the earth and the sky, but you don’t understand the present times. And why do you not judge for yourselves what is fit?

When you go with your accuser before the court, try to settle the case on the way, lest he drag you before the judge and the judge deliver you to the jailer, and the jailer throw you in prison.

I tell you, you will not get out until you have paid the very last penny.”

REFLECTION:

“God calls us to conversion.”

We can only make a decision and stand for Jesus with a good sense of self-knowledge. We grow in self-knowledge when we are willing to look deeply into ourselves while being open to change the things which are not aligned with the gospel values.

Today’s Gospel challenges us to make an examination of our inner selves.

The Gospel has two parts. The first part speaks of the “signs of the time.” The second part poses the challenge to learn the art of settling with an opponent while still on the way to the court.

Further, the Gospel challenges us to everyday conversion. While it is easier to perceive the external reality, looking into our own selves and recognizing the things in us that we need to change are not always easy. God constantly calls us to conversion.

We have to admit that we have already missed many opportunities vis-à-vis God’s call to conversion. Kairos means “time” (cf. v. 56). It may also refer to an “opportunity.” Every day becomes an opportunity for us to change.

Moreover, the Gospel summons us to settle with our accuser. However, the real opponent that we have is not external. We need to settle with the opponent within.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph