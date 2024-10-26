Daily Bible Reading - October 27, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

30TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 126: 1-2, 2-3, 4-5, 6: The Lord has done great things for us; we are filled with joy.

1st Reading: Jeremiah 31: 7-9

For Yahweh says this, “Shout with joy for Jacob; rejoice for the greatest of nations.

Proclaim your praise and say:

‘Yahweh has saved his people,

the remnant of Israel!’

Look, I will bring them back from the land of the north, gather them from the ends of the earth, the lame and the blind, mothers and women in labor—a great throng will return.

They went away weeping, they will return in joy.

I will lead them by the streams of water, on a level path so that no one will stumble, for I am Israel’s father and Ephraim is my firstborn.”

2nd Reading: Hebrews 5: 1-6

Every High Priest is taken from among mortals and appointed to be their representative before God to offer gifts and sacrifices for sin. He is able to understand the ignorant and erring for he himself is subject to weakness. This is why he is bound to offer sacrifices for his sins as well as for the sins of the people. Besides, one does not presume to take this dignity, but takes it only when called by God, as Aaron was.

Nor did Christ become High Priest in taking upon himself this dignity, but it was given to him by the One who says: You are my son, I have begotten you today. And in another place: You are a priest forever in the priestly order of Melchizedek.

Gospel: Mark 10: 46-52

They came to Jericho. As Jesus was leaving Jericho with his disciples and a large crowd, a blind beggar, Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, was sitting by the roadside. On hearing that it was Jesus of Nazareth passing by, he began to call out, “Son of David, Jesus, have mercy on me!” Many people scolded him and told him to keep quiet, but he shouted all the louder, “Son of David, have mercy on me!”

Jesus stopped and said, “Call him.” So they called the blind man saying, “Take heart. Get up, he is calling you.” He immediately threw aside his cloak, jumped up and went to Jesus.

Then Jesus asked him, “What do you want me to do for you?” The blind man said, “Master, let me see again!” And Jesus said to him, “Go your way, your faith has made you well.”

And immediately he could see, and he followed Jesus along the road.

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Jesus and his disciples came to Jericho. There was a blind man named Bartimaeus siting by the roadside. When Bartimaeus heard that Jesus of Nazareth was passing by, he called out and asked Jesus to have mercy on him. Many tried to stop him but he shouted even louder. Jesus summoned Bartimaeus. He asked the blind man what he wanted Jesus to do to him. Bartimaeus answered that he wanted to see. Jesus told him that Bartimaeus could go his way. The blind man’s faith made him well. Bartimaeus was cured and he followed Jesus on the road.

REFLECT: Mark 8:27–10:45 is a unit where Jesus’ teaching on discipleship patterned after the suffering Messiah could be found, framed by two healing miracle stories about Jesus who healed two different blind men: the blind man at Bethsaida (cf. Mk 8:22-26) and Bartimaeus (cf. Mk 10:46-52). We may reflect on Bartimaeus’ transformation not only in terms of the healing of his blindness but also in terms of his movement. Before he was cured by Jesus, Bartimaeus was described to be the blind man sitting by the roadside. Jesus cured him so he could see, following Jesus on the road. Bartimaeus is transformed from being a disabled person to becoming an ardent Jesus’ follower. There are times when we prefer to remain sitting by the roadside even after encountering Jesus. We must follow Jesus on the road.

PRAY: Let us pray for divine empowerment that we may do our mission as Jesus’ followers.

ACT: Let us do one act of charity to one of the persons we will meet today.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph