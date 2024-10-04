Daily Bible Reading - October 5, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

26TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green/White)

Blessed Virgin Mary

St. Faustina Kowalska, virgin

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 66, 71, 75, 91, 125, 130: Lord, let your face shine on me.

1st Reading: Job 42: 1-3, 5-6, 12-17

This was the answer Job gave to Yahweh: I know that you are all powerful; no plan of yours can be thwarted. I spoke of things I did not understand, too wonderful for me to know.

My ears had heard of you, but now my eyes have seen you. Therefore I retract all I have said, and in dust and ashes I repent.

Yahweh blessed Job’s latter days much more than his earlier ones. He came to own fourteen thousand sheep, six thousand camels, a thousand yoke of oxen, and a thousand she-donkeys. He was also blessed with seven sons and three daughters.

The first daughter he named Dove, the second Cinnamon, and the third Bottle of Perfume.

Nowhere in the land was there found any woman who could compare in beauty with Job’s daughters. Their father granted them an inheritance along with their brothers.

Job lived a hundred and forty years; he saw his children and their children to the fourth generation. He died old and full of years.

Gospel: Luke 10: 17-24

The seventy-two disciples returned full of joy. They said, “Lord, even the demons obeyed us when we called on your name.”

Then Jesus replied, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven. You see, I have given you authority to trample on snakes and scorpions and to overcome all the power of the enemy, so that nothing will harm you.

Nevertheless, don’t rejoice because the evil spirits submit to you; rejoice, rather, that your names are written in heaven.”

At that time, Jesus was filled with the joy of the Holy Spirit, and said, “I praise you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for you have hidden these things from the wise and learned, and made them known to little ones.

Yes, Father, such has been your gracious will. I have been given all things by my Father, so that no one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son, and he to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.”

Then Jesus turned to his disciples and said to them privately, “Fortunate are you to see what you see, for I tell you, that many prophets and kings would have liked to see what you see, but did not see it; and to hear what you hear, but did not hear it.”

REFLECTION:

“The call to humility.”

We all have the tendency to equate happiness with material successes in life: wealth, fame, influence and the likes. But at the end of the day, these things may mean nothing.

The true litmus test to measure a truly successful life is the good relationships we have: with God, with one another and with the natural environment.

In the first reading, Job’s wealth and family were restored. But more than that, we must reflect deeply that in the end, it was Job’s relationship with the Creator-God that mattered most.

In humility, Job was able to accept his creatureliness. With successes in life, humility can easily be traded in. The call to humble oneself may simply disappear.

In today’s Gospel, the seventy-two disciples returned, seemingly bragging about the success of their mission. Jesus told them to rejoice not because they were successful in their mission but because their names were written in heaven. What could this mean? It may mean that the disciples must rejoice because of their relationship with Jesus and with the Father.

Our relationship with God reminds us to be humble enough to try again when we fail in what we do and to remain humble in times of success.

