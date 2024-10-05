Daily Bible Reading - October 6, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

27TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 128: 1-2, 3, 4-5, 6: May the Lord bless us all the days of our lives.

1st Reading: Genesis 2: 18-24

Yahweh God said, “It is not good for Man to be alone; I will give him a helper who will be like him.”

Then Yahweh God formed from the earth all the beasts of the field and all the birds of the air and brought them to Man to see what he would call them; and whatever Man called every living creature, that was its name.

So Man gave names to all the cattle, the birds of the air and to every beast of the field.

But he did not find among them a helper like himself. Then Yahweh God caused a deep sleep to come over Man and he fell asleep.

He took one of his ribs and filled its place with flesh. The rib which Yahweh God had taken from Man he formed into a woman and brought her to the man.

The man then said, “Now this is bone of my bone and flesh of my flesh. She shall be called woman because she was taken from man.”

That is why man leaves his father and mother and is attached to his wife, and with her becomes one flesh.

2nd Reading: Hebrews 2: 9-11

But Jesus who suffered death and for a little while was placed lower than the angels has been crowned with honor and glory. For the merciful plan of God demanded that he experience death on behalf of everyone.

God, from whom all come and by whom all things exist, wanted to bring many children to glory, and he thought it fitting to make perfect through suffering the initiator of their salvation.

So he who gives and those who receive holiness are one. He himself is not ashamed of calling us brothers and sisters.

Gospel: Mark 10: 2-16

Some (Pharisees came and) put him to the test with this question, “Is it right for a husband to divorce his wife?”

He replied, “What law did Moses give you?” They answered, “Moses allowed us to write a certificate of dismissal in order to divorce.”

Then Jesus said to them, “Moses wrote this law for you, because you are stubborn. But in the beginning of creation God made them male and female, and because of this, man has to leave father and mother and be joined to his wife, and the two shall become one body. So they are no longer two but one body. Therefore let no one separate what God has joined.”

When they were indoors at home, the disciples again asked him about this and he told them, “Whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery against his wife, and the woman who divorces her husband and marries another also commits adultery.”

People were bringing their little children to him to have him touch them, and the disciples rebuked them for this.

When Jesus noticed it, he was very angry and said, “Let the children come to me and don’t stop them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child will not enter it.”

Then he took the children in his arms and laying his hands on them, blessed them.

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Some Pharisees asked Jesus if it is right for a husband to divorce his wife. The Pharisees claimed that Moses allowed them to write a certificate of dismissal in order to divorce. Jesus explained to them that Moses allowed such law due to their stubbornness. It was not the case in the beginning. God created human beings male and female. Hence, the man will leave his father and mother and be joined to his wife. Husband and wife will become one body. Jesus taught them not to separate what God has joined. Afterwards, people were bringing little children to Jesus. The disciples rebuked those people. Jesus told the disciples to let the children come to him. He taught them that the kingdom of God belongs to such children.

REFLECT: Mark’s Gospel puts the issues of the value of marriage and of the care for children side by side with each other.

In the Gospel passage, Jesus explained God’s divine intention for man and woman who decide to enter into marriage – that they shall become one body (cf. Gen 2:24).

The certificate of dismissal in order to divorce (cf. Dt 24:1-4) was allowed by Moses due to the stubbornness of the people.

Moreover, Jesus showed how much he would care for the little children. In every broken marriage, the first ones to suffer are the children. Undoubtedly, Jesus placed so much importance on family life.

PRAY: Let us pray for all married couples. Let us pray for all the families.

ACT: Let us organize an informal gathering of our respective families, which can further strengthen our family bond.

