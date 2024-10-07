Daily Bible Reading - October 8, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

27TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 3 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 139: 1b-3, 13-14ab, 14c-15: Guide me, Lord, along the everlasting way.

1st Reading: Galatians 1: 13-24

You have heard of my previous activity in the Jewish community; I furiously persecuted the Church of God and tried to destroy it. For I was more devoted to the Jewish religion than many fellow Jews of my age, and I defended the traditions of my ancestors more fanatically.

But one day, God called me, out of his great love, he, who had chosen me from my mother’s womb; and he was pleased to reveal, in me, his Son, that I might make him known among the pagan nations. Then, I did not seek human advice nor did I go up to Jerusalem, to those who were apostles before me. I immediately went to Arabia, and from there, I returned, again, to Damascus.

Later, after three years, I went up to Jerusalem to meet Cephas, and I stayed with him for fifteen days. But I did not see any other apostle except James, the Lord’s brother. On writing this to you, I affirm before God that I am not lying.

After that, I went to Syria and Cilicia. The churches of Christ in Judea did not know me personally; they had only heard of me: “He, who once persecuted us, is now preaching the faith he tried to uproot.” And they praised God because of me.

Gospel: Luke 10: 38-42

As Jesus and his disciples were on their way, he entered a village and a woman called Martha welcomed him to her house. She had a sister named Mary who sat down at the Lord’s feet to listen to his words.

Martha, meanwhile, was busy with all the serving and finally she said, “Lord, don’t you care that my sister has left me to do all the serving?”

But the Lord answered, “Martha, Martha, you worry and are troubled about many things, whereas only one thing is needed. Mary has chosen the better part, and it will not be taken away from her.”

REFLECTION:

“Only one thing is needed.”

The summons to participate in the creation of a culture characterized by social friendship and love remains to be part of our calling as followers of Jesus. It is a sacred and at the same time difficult duty. We can only carry out this duty when we keep listening to Jesus in order to emulate his deeds.

The Gospel for today narrates the story of Martha and Mary. They were sisters. Jesus came to their house. Martha did all the serving while Mary sat at feet of Jesus.

We may reflect on the meaning of the expression describing Mary as she “sat down at the Lord’s feet.” The phrase is a biblical formulaic expression conveying the message that a disciple who sits at the feet of the Lord wants to emulate whatever the Lord is doing. In the end Jesus referred to what Mary did as the better part of the only one thing needed.

To follow the Lord is the only one thing needed. We are called to emulate Jesus’ deeds. But before we are able to do that, we first need to listen to his words. We can only practice social love after immersing ourselves in Jesus’ words.

