Daily Bible Reading - September 15, 2024

24TH SUNDAY IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 116: 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 8-9 (9): I will walk before the Lord, in the land of the living.

1st Reading: Isaiah 50: 5-9a

The Lord Yahweh has opened my ear. I have not rebelled, nor have I withdrawn. I offered my back to those who strike me, my cheeks to those who pulled my beard; neither did I shield my face from blows, spittle and disgrace.

I have not despaired, for the Lord Yahweh comes to my help. So, like a flint I set my face, knowing that I will not be disgraced. He who avenges me is near. Who then will accuse me?

Let us confront each other. Who is now my accuser? Let him approach. If the Lord Yahweh is my help, who will condemn me?

2nd Reading: James 2: 14-18

What good is it, my brothers and sisters, to profess faith without showing works? Such faith has no power to save you.

If a brother or sister is in need of clothes or food and one of you says, “May things go well for you; be warm and satisfied,” without attending to their material needs, what good is that?

So it is for faith without deeds: it is totally dead.

Say to whoever challenges you, “You have faith and I have good deeds; show me your faith apart from actions and I, for my part, will show you my faith in the way I act.”

Gospel: Mark 8: 27-35

Jesus set out with his disciples for the villages around Caesarea Philippi; and on the way he asked them, “Who do people say I am?”

And they told him, “Some say you are John the Baptist; others say you are Elijah or one of the prophets.”

Then Jesus asked them, “But you, who do you say I am?” Peter answered, “You are the Messiah.”

And he ordered them not to tell anyone about him.

Jesus then began to teach them that the Son of Man had to suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the Law.

He would be killed and after three days rise again. Jesus said all this quite openly, so that Peter took him aside and began to protest strongly.

But Jesus turning around, and looking at his disciples, rebuked Peter saying, “Get behind me Satan!

You are thinking not as God does, but as people do.” Then Jesus called the people and his disciples and said, “If you want to follow me, deny yourself, take up your cross and follow me.

For if you choose to save your life, you will lose it; and if you lose your life for my sake and for the sake of the Gospel, you will save it.”

LECTIO DIVINA:

READ: Jesus and his disciples were in the area of Caesarea Philippi. Jesus asked them what people said about him.

His disciples told him that some people claimed he was John the Baptist; some, that he was Elijah, while others said he was one of the prophets. Jesus also asked his disciples what they said about him.

Peter identified Jesus to be the Messiah.

Afterwards, Jesus told them that he had to suffer and be rejected. He would be killed. After three days he would rise again.

Upon hearing what Jesus said, Peter protested. Jesus rebuked Peter, telling Peter to get behind him.

Jesus taught them to deny themselves should they want to follow him. And should they want to save their lives, they must lose them for the sake of Jesus and of the gospel.

REFLECT: Losing one’s life for Jesus’ sake and for the gospel is the way to salvation. We are first and foremost recipients of God’s saving act.

Furthermore, God also calls us to become his partners as he himself continues carrying out his work of salvation in today’s world.

When we accept God’s offer to become his partners, chances could be that we lose our own life.

However, this kind of losing our life is akin to Jesus’ way of offering his life. It is salvific.

PRAY: Let us pray that we may become God’s partners in bringing salvation in the world today.

ACT: Spend time to do an act of charity today like feeding a hungry street child or visiting a sick person.

