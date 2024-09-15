Daily Bible Reading - September 16, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

24TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Red)

St. Cornelius, pope and St. Cyprian, bishop, martyrs

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 40: 7-8a, 8b-9, 10, 17: Proclaim the death of the Lord until he comes again.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 11: 17-26, 33

To continue with my advice, I cannot praise you, for your gatherings are not for the better but for the worse.

First, as I have heard, when you gather together, there are divisions among you and I partly believe it. There may have to be different groups among you, so that it becomes clear who among you are genuine.

Your gatherings are no longer the Supper of the Lord, for each one eats at once, his own food, and, while one is hungry, the other is getting drunk. Do you not have houses in which to eat and drink? Or perhaps you despise the Church of God and desire to humiliate those who have nothing? What shall I say? Shall I praise you? For this I cannot praise you.

This is the tradition of the Lord that I received, and, that, in my turn, I have handed on to you; the Lord Jesus, on the night that he was delivered up, took bread and, after giving thanks, broke it, saying, “This is my body which is broken for you; do this in memory of me.”

In the same manner, taking the cup after the supper, he said, “This cup is the new Covenant, in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do it in memory of me.” So, then, whenever you eat of this bread and drink from this cup, you are proclaiming the death of the Lord, until he comes.

“So then, brothers, when you gather for a meal, wait for one another.”

Gospel: Luke 7: 1-10

When Jesus had finished teaching the people, he went to Capernaum. A Roman military officer lived there, whose servant was very sick and near to death, a man very dear to him.

So when he heard about Jesus, he sent some elders of the Jews to persuade him to come and save his servant’s life.

The elders came to Jesus and begged him earnestly, saying, “He deserves this of you, for he loves our people and even built a synagogue for us.”

Jesus went with them. He was not far from the house, when the Roman officer sent friends to give this message, “Sir, do not trouble yourself, for I am not worthy to welcome you under my roof. You see, I didn’t approach you myself. Just give the order, and my servant will be healed. For I myself, a junior officer, give orders to my soldiers, and I say to this one, ‘Go!’ and he goes; and to the other, ‘Come!’ and he comes; and to my servant, ‘Do this!’ and he does it.”

On hearing these words, Jesus was filled with admiration. He turned and said to the people with him, “I say to you, not even in Israel have I found such great faith.”

The people, sent by the captain, went back to his house; there they found that the servant was well.

REFLECTION:

“The power of Jesus' word.”

Jesus’ word is powerful. His word is very powerful to those who have faith. However, we must admit that there are times when we could easily falter, especially when we feel that our prayers seem unanswered. We can immediately cast doubt whether the Lord would really come to our rescue.

We fail to hold on to the power of his word.

Today’s Gospel narrates how Jesus healed the servant of a Roman military officer living near Capernaum. Jesus responded to the request that he may come to heal the servant.

But before he arrived at the house where the servant was, the Roman military officer sent his friends to tell Jesus to just say a word for the healing of the servant and because the officer also recognized that he was not worthy to receive Jesus under his roof.

Jesus commended the great faith demonstrated by the said officer. The Roman military officer trusted the power of Jesus’ word. Like the officer in the Gospel passage, do we believe in the power of the word of Jesus?

In times when we feel that our prayers are not being answered, how do we keep our faith?

