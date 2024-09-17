Daily Bible Reading - September 18, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

24TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 33: 2-3, 4-5, 12, 22: Blessed the people the Lord has chosen to be his own.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 12: 31 – 13: 13

Be that as it may, set your hearts on the most precious gifts, and I will show you a much better way.

If I could speak all the human and angelic tongues, but had no love, I would only be sounding brass or a clanging cymbal.

If I had the gift of prophecy, knowing secret things, with all kinds of knowledge, and had faith great enough to remove mountains, but had no love, I would be nothing.

If I gave everything I had to the poor, and even give up my body to be burned, if I am without love, it would be of no value to me.

Love is patient, kind, without envy. It is not boastful or arrogant. It is not ill mannered, nor does it seek its own interest. Love overcomes anger and forgets offenses. It does not take delight in wrong, but rejoices in truth. Love excuses everything, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love will never end.

Prophecies may cease, tongues be silent and knowledge disappear. For knowledge grasps something of the truth and prophecy as well. And when what is perfect comes, everything imperfect will pass away.

When I was a child, I thought and reasoned like a child, but when I grew up, I gave up childish ways.

Likewise, at present, we see dimly, as in a mirror, but, then, it shall be face to face.

Now, we know, in part, but then I will know as I am known. Now, we have faith, hope and love, these three, but the greatest of these is love.

Gospel: Luke 7: 31-35

And Jesus said, “What comparison can I use for the people? What are they like? They are like children sitting in the marketplace, about whom their companions complain, ‘We piped you a tune and you wouldn’t dance; we sang funeral songs and you wouldn’t cry.’

Remember John: he didn’t eat bread or drink wine, and you said, ‘He has an evil spirit.’ Next, came the Son of Man, eating and drinking; and you say, ‘Look, a glutton for food and wine, a friend of tax collectors and sinners.’ But the children of Wisdom always recognize her work.”

REFLECTION:

“An obstinate heart.”

A word is enough for a person with a listening heart, while a million words will never suffice for someone with an obstinate heart.

Hence, the latter will always find it difficult to change and is never ready to welcome Jesus’ message.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus described the people of his generation. He compared them to children sitting in the marketplace who would neither dance even if a tune is piped for them nor cry even if a funeral song is sung.

These people on the one hand did not welcome John the Baptist who led a frugal life, accusing him of having an evil spirit.

On the other hand, they charged Jesus of being a glutton, drunkard and a friend of tax collectors and of sinners.

The hearts of these people were indeed obstinate.

Our hearts too may become obstinate once we forget the simple fact that we are recipients of God’s mercy and compassion.

At this point of our journey of faith, we can now examine ourselves if our hearts are still obstinate or if we are already willing to listen and welcome Jesus’ message of forgiveness and love.

