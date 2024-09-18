Daily Bible Reading - September 19, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

24TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 4 / (Green/Red)

St. Januarius, bishop and martyr

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 118: 1b-2, 16ab-17, 28: Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 15: 1-11

Let me remind you, brothers and sisters, of the Good News that I preached to you and which you received and on which you stand firm.

By that gospel, you are saved provided that you hold to it as I preached it. Otherwise, you will have believed in vain.

In the first place, I have passed on to you what I, myself, received: that Christ died for our sins as Scripture says; that he was buried; that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures; that he appeared to Cephas and then to the Twelve.

Afterward, he appeared to more than five hundred brothers and sisters together; most of them are still alive al-though some have already gone to rest. Then he appeared to James and after that to all the apostles. And last of all, he appeared to the most despicable of them, this is to me.

For I am the last of the apostles, and I do not even deserve to be called an apostle because I persecuted the Church of God. Nevertheless, by the grace of God, I am what I am, and his grace toward me has not been without fruit. Far from it, I have toiled more than all of them, although not I, rather the grace of God in me.

Now, whether it was I or they, this we preach and this you have believed.

Gospel: Luke 7: 36-50

One of the Pharisees asked Jesus to share his meal, so he went to the Pharisee’s home, and as usual reclined at the table to eat.

And it happened that, a woman of this town, who was known as a sinner, heard that he was in the Pharisee’s house.

She brought an alabaster jar of perfume, and stood behind him, at his feet, weeping. She wet his feet with tears; she dried them with her hair; she kissed his feet and poured the perfume on them.

The Pharisee who had invited Jesus was watching, and thought, “If this man were a prophet, he would know what sort of person is touching him; isn’t this woman a sinner?”

Then Jesus spoke to the Pharisee and said, “Simon, I have something to ask you.” He answered, “Speak, master.” And Jesus said, “Two people were in debt to the same creditor.

One owed him five hundred silver coins, and the other fifty. As they were unable to pay him back, he graciously canceled the debts of both. Now, which of them will love him more?” Simon answered, “The one, I suppose, who was forgiven more.”

And Jesus said, “You are right.” And turning toward the woman, he said to Simon, “Do you see this woman? You gave me no water for my feet when I entered your house; but she has washed my feet with her tears and dried them with her hair. You didn’t welcome me with a kiss; but she has not stopped kissing my feet since she came in.

You provided no oil for my head; but she has poured perfume on my feet. This is why, I tell you, her sins, her many sins, are forgiven, because of her great love.

But the one who is forgiven little, has little love.” Then Jesus said to the woman, “Your sins are forgiven.”

The others reclining with him at the table began to wonder, “Now this man claims to forgive sins!”

But Jesus again spoke to the woman, “Your faith has saved you; go in peace!”

REFLECTION:

“Your faith has saved you.”

Our faith helps us grow, realizing we all receive God’s mercy and forgiveness.

The same faith makes us more appreciative of God’s compassion toward us. This same faith also challenges us to exercise compassion toward other people. The person who is mindful of his forgiven status becomes more compassionate. Hence, such a person attests to a life of faith.

Today’s Gospel narrates how Jesus was invited to eat at the house of Simon the Pharisee.

When they were at table, a woman who was known to be a sinner in that town came with an alabaster jar of perfume. While weeping, she kissed Jesus’ feet and poured out perfume on them.

The Pharisee thought that Jesus should know what kind of woman was touching him. In the end, Jesus pointed out that the woman received more mercy and consequently she could exercise more love to the one who forgave her.

Jesus indicated that the woman’s faith had saved her. Faith is needed for miracles to happen. Miracles happen when we recognize our need for God’s mercy and become more compassionate.

We respond to the call to righteousness with faith and not become self-righteous.

