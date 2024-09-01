Daily Bible Reading - September 2, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

22ND WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102: Lord, I love your commands.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 2: 1-5

When I came to reveal to you the mystery of God’s plan, I did not count on eloquence or on a show of learning.

I was determined, not to know anything among you, but Jesus, the Messiah, and a crucified Messiah.

I, myself, came; weak, fearful and trembling; my words, and preaching, were not brilliant, or clever to win listeners. It was, rather, a demonstration of spirit and power, so, that, your faith might be a matter, not of human wisdom, but of God’s power.

Gospel: Luke 4: 16-30

When Jesus came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up, he entered the synagogue on the Sabbath, as he usually did.

He stood up to read, and they handed him the book of the prophet Isaiah. Jesus then unrolled the scroll and found the place where it is written: “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me. He has anointed me, to bring good news to the poor; to proclaim liberty to captives; and new sight to the blind; to free the oppressed; and to announce the Lord’s year of mercy.”

Jesus then rolled up the scroll, gave it to the attendant and sat down; and the eyes of all in the synagogue were fixed on him. Then he said to them, “Today, these prophetic words come true, even as you listen.”

All agreed with him, and were lost in wonder, while he spoke of the grace of God. Nevertheless, they asked, “Who is this but Joseph’s Son?” So he said, “Doubtless you will quote me the saying: Doctor, heal yourself! Do here, in your town, what they say you did in Capernaum.”

Jesus added, “No prophet is honored in his own country. Truly, I say to you, there were many widows in Israel in the days of Elijah, when the heavens withheld rain for three years and six months and a great famine came over the whole land.

Yet, Elijah was not sent to any of them, but to a widow of Zarephath, in the country of Sidon. There were also many lepers in Israel in the time of Elisha, the prophet; and no one was healed except Naaman, the Syrian.”

On hearing these words, the whole assembly became indignant. They rose up and brought him out of the town, to the edge of the hill on which Nazareth is built, intending to throw him down the cliff. But he passed through their midst and went his way.

REFLECTION:

“He has anointed me.”

Jesus’ dedication to his mission springs up from the very core of his being. In Jesus’ heart lies the purest intention of proclaiming the Good News.

The Good News proclaimed by Jesus is tantamount to the realization of God’s blessings to people, especially to those in need.

Today’s Gospel tells of what some would call Jesus’ mission statement. In the synagogue which is a holy place and during the Sabbath which is a holy time, Jesus delivered his mission statement.

Being anointed by the Spirit of the Lord, Jesus is to fulfill his mission: to bring good news to the poor, to proclaim liberty to captives, to give new sight to the blind, to free the oppressed and to announce the year of the Lord’s favor.

This passage in Jesus’ mission statement indicates how Jesus would be consumed by his mission.

Jesus’ life on earth was mission-driven. He would never run out of purpose. Here, with Jesus, we are invited to respond to such a mission-driven life which springs up from what is within – the care and love for others and the purest of intention to be a channel of God’s blessings to everyone.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph