Daily Bible Reading - September 20, 2024

24TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

St. Andrew Kim Taegon, priest and St. Paul Chong Hasang & companions, martyrs

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 17: 1bcd, 6-7, 8b, 15: Lord, when your glory appears, my joy will be full

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 15: 12-20

Well, then, if Christ is preached as risen from the dead, how can some of you say, that there is no resurrection of the dead? If there is no resurrection of the dead, then Christ has not been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is empty, and our belief comes to nothing.

And we become false witnesses of God, attesting that he raised Christ, whereas he could not raise him, if indeed, the dead are not raised.

If the dead are not raised, neither has Christ been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, your faith gives you nothing, and you are still in sin. Also, those who fall asleep, in Christ, are lost. If it is only for this life, that we hope in Christ, we are the most unfortunate of all people.

But no, Christ has been raised from the dead, and he comes before all those who have fallen asleep.

Gospel: Luke 8: 1-3

Jesus walked through towns and countryside, preaching and giving the good news of the kingdom of God.

The Twelve followed him, and also some women who had been healed of evil spirits and diseases: Mary called Magdalene, who had been freed of seven demons; Joanna, wife of Chuza, Herod’s steward; Suzanna and others who provided for them out of their own funds.

REFLECTION:

“The female disciples.”

Luke puts emphasis on the prominence of women of faith in his Gospel. Yesterday, we reflected on the nameless woman of faith who brought the alabaster jar of perfume to pour out on Jesus’ feet. Jesus commended such woman of faith.

Today’s Gospel passage tells not only of Jesus’ male but also of his female disciples. Some women supported Jesus in his ministry like Mary Magdalene, Joanna (the wife of Chuza), Susanna and other women.

At this point of our journey of faith, we remember all the women who became instrumental to our growth as followers of Jesus, perhaps beginning with our own respective mothers who first taught us to pray and who by their example, taught us good values.

Today’s Gospel indicates that the women disciples provided for Jesus’ mission out of their own funds.

Women, in general, have the capacity to share what they have without the need to be in front. In other words, women are supportive. They are willing to show support even without recognition.

Hence, many women do not have problems allowing Jesus to be at the center of everything because they are contented working at the periphery.

