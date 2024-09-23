Daily Bible Reading - September 24, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

25TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

PSALTER: WEEK 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 27, 30, 34, 35, 44: Guide me, Lord, in the way of your commands.

1st Reading: Proverbs 21: 1-6, 10-13

In the hands of Yahweh, the heart of the king is like running water; he directs it wherever he wishes.

To the eyes of man all his ways are honest but it is Yahweh who weighs the heart.

To do what is upright and just pleases Yahweh more than sacrifice. Haughty looks, proud heart, the light of the wicked is sin.

The plans of a hardworking man result in earnings; poverty is for those who act too hastily.

To make a fortune by means of deceit is like running after the wind; the end is death.

The soul of the wicked desires nothing but evil; not even his friend is treated with compassion.

When the mocker is punished the ignorant man grows wise; when the wise man is instructed, he grows in knowledge.

The Just One watches the house of the evildoer and hurls the wicked into misfortune.

He who is deaf to the poor man’s cry will not be heard when he himself calls out.

Gospel: Luke 8: 19-21

Then his mother and his relatives came to him; but they could not get to him because of the crowd.

Someone told him, “Your mother and your brothers are standing outside and wish to meet you.”

Then Jesus answered, “My mother and my brothers are those who hear the word of God and do it.”

REFLECTION:

“Who is my mother and brothers?”

Hearing the word of God is one thing; doing it is another thing. Hearing God’s word is not enough should we want to participate in God’s work of raising his family among us.

We have to practice God’s word so that it can change us. The only way for God’s word to become part of us is to constantly practice it.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus’ mother and relatives came but they could not see Jesus because of the crowd.

Jesus said that his mother and brothers are those who hear the word of God and do it.

Here, Jesus is actually accentuating what his mother, Mary, did.

Mary listened to the word of God and she acted on it (cf. Lk 1:38).

With Mary’s fiat, the possibility of God raising his family among us was opened.

We are challenged not to merely hear the word of God but act on it.

However, we may reflect first and foremost on the kind of relationship we have with God’s word.

Unless we have this relationship with God’s word, it will be impossible for us to be transformed by it.

The person who can act on God’s word is the one who already experienced its transforming power.

