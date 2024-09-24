Daily Bible Reading - September 25, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

25TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green)

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 119: 29, 72, 89, 101, 104, 163: Your word, O Lord, is a lamp for my feet.

1st Reading: Proverbs 30: 5-9

Every word of God is true, he is a shield in whom man can find refuge. Add nothing to his words lest he rebuke you and take you for a liar.

O God, two things I beg of you, do not deny me them before I die.

Keep lying and falsehood far away from me, give me neither poverty nor riches.

Give me just as much food as I need lest, satisfied, I deny you and say, “Who is Yahweh?” Or else, out of necessity, I steal and profane the name of my God.

Gospel: Luke 9: 1-6

Then Jesus called his twelve disciples and gave them power and authority to drive out all evil spirits and to heal diseases.

And he sent them to proclaim the kingdom of God and to heal the sick. He instructed them, “Don’t take anything for the journey, neither staff, nor bag, nor bread, nor money; and don’t even take a spare tunic.

Whatever house you enter, remain there until you leave that place. And wherever they don’t welcome you, leave the town and shake the dust from your feet: it will be as a testimony against them.”

So they set out and went through the villages, proclaiming the good news and healing people everywhere.

REFLECTION:

“Empowered by the Lord.”

When Jesus sent his Twelve disciples on a mission, he gave them power and authority to cast out evil spirits, heal the sick, and proclaim the kingdom of God.

Today’s Gospel tells of how Jesus sent his Twelve disciples into mission. He empowered them. However, we may reflect on the point that being empowered would also need some corresponding instructions.

Jesus must have been fully aware of the human tendency to be at lost even after being empowered.

Jesus’ instructions to his disciples in today’s Gospel indicate leanness, implying the challenge to travel light.

Why? Perhaps it is because of the fact that with authority and power one may easily be corrupted. Corruption comes along with accumulation.

Hence, Jesus’ instructions for leanness entails to take only whatever is necessary for the mission.

Taking more than what is necessary to advance the mission is one step toward accumulation.

Accumulation is the haven of corruption. Upon embarking on this faith journey, we have already been empowered by the Lord. At this point, we may assess if we are still traveling light.

