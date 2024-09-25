Daily Bible Reading - September 26, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

25TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 1 / (Green/Red)

St. Cosmas & Damian, martyrs

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 90: 3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14, 17bc: In every age, O Lord, you have been our refuge.

1st Reading: Ecclesiastes 1: 2-11

All is meaningless—says the Teacher—meaningless, meaning less!

What profit is there for a man in all his work for which he toils under the sun?

A generation goes, a generation comes and the earth remains forever. The sun rises, the sun sets, hastening towards the place where it again rises. Blowing to the south, turning to the north, the wind goes round and round and after all its rounds it has to blow again.

All rivers go to the sea but the sea is not full; to the place where the rivers come from, there they return again.

All words become weary and speech comes to an end, but the eye has never seen enough nor the ear heard too much.

What has happened before will happen again; what has been done before will be done again: there is nothing new under the sun.

If they say to you, “See, it’s new!” know that it has already been centuries earlier.

There is no remembrance of ancient people, and those to come will not be remembered by those who follow them.

Gospel: Luke 9: 7-9

King Herod heard of all this, and did not know what to think, for people said, “This is John, raised from the dead.”

Others believed that Elijah, or one of the ancient prophets, had come back to life.

As for Herod, he said, “I had John beheaded. Who is this man, about whom I hear such wonders?” And he was anxious to see him.

REFLECTION:

“Truth prevails.”

Truth will always come out. One can imprison or even kill the agent of truth but truth itself cannot be put behind bars of be buried six feet underground.

Today’s Gospel narrates Herod’s anxiety. He very well knew that he ordered the beheading of John the Baptist on account of the request of Herodias’ daughter.

However, people were then saying that Jesus was John the Baptist who came back to life.

Herod was anxious perhaps because he thought that he already put an end to the truth-teller who was John.

Now then, there was another agent of truth who was gaining popularity after Herod put John the Baptist to death.

This new truth-teller was Jesus of Nazareth. Jesus would be the truth-teller par excellence, whose death and resurrection exposed the world’s enslavement to lies and falsehood.

As followers of the truth-teller par excellence, we are challenged to be the present-day truth-tellers.

We are called to counteract the prevailing culture of falsehood characterized by fake news and disinformation disseminated both through online and onsite platforms.

