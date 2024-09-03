Daily Bible Reading - September 3, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

22ND WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

St. Gregory the Great, pope & doctor

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 145: 8-9, 10-11, 12-13ab, 13cd-14: The Lord is just in all his ways.

1st Reading: 1 Corinthians 2: 10b-16

The Spirit probes everything, even the depth of God.

Who, but his own spirit, knows the secrets of a person? Similarly, no one, but the Spirit of God, knows the secrets of God. We have not received the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who comes from God and, through him, we understand what God, in his goodness, has given us.

So, we speak of this, not in terms inspired by human wisdom, but in a language taught by the Spirit, explaining a spiritual wisdom to spiritual persons.

The one who remains on the psychological level does not understand the things of the Spirit.

They are foolishness for him; and he does not understand, because they require a spiritual experience.

On the other hand, the spiritual person judges everything, but no one judges him. Who has known the mind of God so as to teach him? But we have the mind of Christ.

Gospel: Luke 4: 31-37

Jesus went down to Capernaum, a town of Galilee, and began teaching the people at the sabbath meetings. They were astonished at the way he taught them, for his word was spoken with authority.

In the synagogue there was a man possessed by an evil spirit who shouted in a loud voice, “What do you want with us, Jesus of Nazareth? Have you come to destroy us? I recognize you: you are the Holy One of God.”

Then Jesus said to him sharply, “Be silent and leave this man!” The evil spirit then threw the man down in front of them and came out of him without doing him harm. Amazement seized all these people and they said to one another, “What does this mean?

He commands the evil spirits with authority and power. He orders, and you see how they come out!” And news about Jesus spread throughout the surrounding area.

REFLECTION:

“The Holy One of God.”

In today’s world, authority is normally imposed through external forces. The words of those who are in position of authority are not listened to except when uttered with corresponding external factors.

Perhaps, this is due to the fact that many of those in position of authority lack credibility and integrity. If such is the case, then words will never be enough.

In today’s Gospel, Jesus is described as someone whose word was spoken with authority. It also narrates how such authoritative word of Jesus liberated a man possessed by an evil spirit.

Jesus, with authority and power, could command even evil spirits. The people were amazed.

Likewise, we are normally amazed when we hear the words of someone speaking with authority.

It is perhaps because we know that authoritative words are the words of a person with credibility and integrity.

The words of such person cannot easily be persuaded by external factors. Credibility and integrity generate authoritative words.

As followers of Jesus, we are called to grow in credibility and integrity so that whatever we proclaim will truly be listened to and may change lives. Our words will be enough because they are backed up by the life we lead.

