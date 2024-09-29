Daily Bible Reading - September 30, 2024

Claretian Communications Foundation, Inc.

26TH WEEK IN ORDINARY TIME

Psalter: Week 2 / (White)

St. Jerome, priest & doctor

Responsorial Psalm: Ps 17: 1bcd, 2-3, 6-7: Incline your ear to me and hear my word.

1st Reading: Job 1: 6-22

One day the heavenly beings came to present themselves before Yahweh, and Satan came with them.

Yahweh asked Satan, “Where have you been?” Satan answered, “Going up and down the earth, roaming about.”

Yahweh asked again, “Have you noticed my servant Job? No one on earth is as blameless and upright as he, a man who fears God and avoids evil.”

But Satan returned the question, “Does Job fear God for nothing? Have you not built a protective wall around him and his family and all his possessions? You have blessed and prospered him, with his livestock all over the land. But stretch out your hand and strike where his riches are, and I bet he will curse you to your face.”

Yahweh said to Satan, “Very well, all that he has is in your power. But do not lay a finger upon the man himself.” So Satan left the presence of Yahweh.

One day, while his sons and daughters were feasting in the house of their eldest brother, a messenger came to Job and said, “Your oxen were plowing, and your donkeys were grazing nearby when the Sabaeans came and carried them off.

They killed the herdsmen. I alone escaped to tell you.” While he was still speaking, another messenger came, “God’s fire fell from the sky and burned all your sheep and the shepherds as well. I alone have escaped to tell you.”

He had hardly finished speaking when another messenger arrived, “Three raiding teams of Chaldeans have killed your servants and carried off your camels. I alone have escaped to tell you.”

He was still speaking when another messenger came and said to Job, “Your sons and daughters were eating and drinking in the house of their eldest brother when suddenly a great wind blew across the desert and struck the house. It collapsed on the young people and they all died. I alone have escaped to tell you.”

In grief Job tore his clothes and shaved his head. Then he fell to the ground and worshiped, saying, “Naked I came from my mother’s womb, naked shall I return. Yahweh gave, Yahweh has taken away. Blessed be his name!”

In spite of this calamity, Job did not sin by blaspheming God.

Gospel: Luke 9: 46-50

One day, the disciples were arguing about which of them was the most important.

But Jesus knew their thoughts, so he took a little child and stood him by his side. Then he said to them, “Whoever welcomes this little child in my name, welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me, welcomes the one who sent me. And listen: the one who is found to be the least among you all, is the one who is the greatest.”

Then John spoke up, “Master, we saw someone who drives out demons by calling upon your name, and we tried to forbid him, because he doesn’t follow you with us.” But Jesus said, “Don’t forbid him. He who is not against you is for you.”

REFLECTION:

“Openness and Inclusivity.”

St. Jerome is the Patron Saint of those who love the Bible. He translated the Bible from Hebrew and Greek into Latin known as the Vulgate. The translation made by St. Jerome opened up the possibility for other vernacular translations of the Bible. God’s salvific work is inclusive and universal. The accessibility of the written Word of God in different languages understandable to people of different nations is part and parcel of God’s inclusive and universal salvific plan. Today’s Gospel basically teaches two things: openness and inclusivity. The first part of today’s Gospel passage tells of Jesus taking a little child to teach his disciples a lesson concerning openness. Jesus told his disciples that whoever would welcome such little child would welcome Jesus and in turn would welcome the One who sent Jesus. Unless we welcome a helpless child, we cannot truly welcome Jesus and his Father. In the second part of the Gospel, Jesus teaches inclusivity. Jesus’ message is clear – whoever is not against us is for us. Hence, in the spirit of synodality, we all need to work together to continue spreading the Word of God in today’s world.

CLARETIAN COMMUNICATIONS FOUNDATION, INC.

8 Mayumi Street, U.P. Village, Diliman, 1101 Quezon City, Philippines

Tel.: (02) 8921-3984 • Fax: (02) 8921-6205, 8927-7429

Bookstore: (02) 8924-6835

Email: ccfi@claretianpublications.ph

Website: www.claretianpublications.ph