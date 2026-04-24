Daisy Reyes becomes associate pastor

FORMER actress and beauty queen Daisy Reyes has been ordained as an associate pastor of The Evangelical Ark Mission International.

Reyes received her certification during her ordination on April 12, supported by her husband Barry Tobias, a lawyer.

“Twenty years of serving and sharing the Gospel… has led me to this sacred calling as a pastor,” she shared.

“My prayer is that He will continue to use my life to share His goodness, bring hope to those who feel lost, and lead others into a deeper understanding of His mercy and grace,” she added.

When asked about a possible return to acting, Reyes told Pep.ph that she would consider roles in drama or action if she makes a comeback. / TRC