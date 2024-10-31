Dalaguete barangay councilor shot; personal grudge possible motive

A BARANGAY councilor was hospitalized after he was shot at 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, in Sitio Kahoy, Barangay Jolomaynon, Dalaguete, Cebu.

The 47-year-old victim, Esmeraldo Amarila Ortiz Jr., sustained injuries to his left and right leg.

He was brought to Cardinal Rosales Hospital in Dalaguete for treatment.

Initial investigation led by Dalaguete Police Station Chief Major Vincent Awit Zozobrado revealed that the victim and the suspect have a long-standing personal feud.

During the incident, the victim was walking when the suspect shot him while passing by his home.

The suspect is now being hunted by the authorities. (DVG)