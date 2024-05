A public elementary school in Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete town, southern Cebu, lost 15 tablet computers and three laptops due to burglars.

The burglary was discovered around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The school urged the public to call them at (0966) 6187414 or (0956) 9719894 in case they encounter someone selling these kinds of devices. (DVG, TPT)