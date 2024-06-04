Dalaguete, Cebu buy-bust nets shabu, gun

SUSPECTED shabu worth P34,816 were confiscated during a buy-bust at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Sitio Dunggo-an, Barangay Cawayan, Dalaguete, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Dalaguete Police Station under station commander Major Vicente Zozobrado, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) which resulted in the seizure of 5.12 grams of illegal substance and the arrest of a certain Intoy, 37, of Sitio Upper Village of the said barangay.