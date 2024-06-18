Dalaguete LGU to give cash incentives to 'Super Seniors'

THE local government unit (LGU) of Dalaguete, Cebu, is offering incentives of up to P30,000 to all senior residents who are 95 years of age or more.

This is consistent with the Municipal Ordinance 2023-303 of the municipality, which offers incentives to “Super Seniors”: P10,000 for individuals aged 95 years old, P15,000 for 96 years old, P20,000 for 97 years old, P25,000 for 98 years old, and P30,000 for 99 years old.

Those who reach 100 years old will get P100,000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Centennial program and another P100,000 from the Cebu Provincial Government.

According to the Dalaguete LGU, individuals 101 years of age and more will additionally receive an incentive worth P25,000 annually.

The Dalaguete LGU added that the financial incentive is a means of encouraging the next generation to take good care of their health in order to live long and healthy lives. (ANV, TPT)