Dalaguete mayor, 9 others sued for alleged graft, homicide

Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and nine others are facing graft and other charges for allegedly allowing government equipment and employees to work under a private contractor that resulted in the death of one person.

They were also charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide, and grave misconduct in connection with the death of a job order employee who fell while working on a covered court.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 filed the complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, after they discovered that there was a lack of safety at the construction site, municipal hall employees were made to work on the project, and that the equipment used belonged to the Municipal Government.

The victim, identified as Jerson Enseñales, a 21-year-old resident of Sitio Lapa, Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete, died on June 5.

Along with Cesante, NBI also filed a case against the personnel of the Municipal Engineering Office, including Expedezitas Lenares, Fernando Armecin, Ernie Quilaton Amarado, and Junior Project Engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Second District Juan Paulo Castillo.

Also charged were executives of the private firm Power Frame Construction and Development Corp., including its president Peter Paul Dy Jr., vice president Arthur Kenneth Dy, Sally Marjorie Lugtu, Mary Joy Dela Cruz, and Henry Dy.

Last June, Enseñales’ family sought NBI’s assistance due to their suspicion of foul play in his death.

NBI 7 Director Rennan Agustus Oliva, in a press conference on Friday, Oct. 11, said that based on their investigation, it was discovered that there was a lack of safety equipment at the time of the fall.

Aside from the lack of safety at the construction site, it was discovered that Municipal Hall employees were made to work on the project, and the equipment used belonged to the Municipal Government, the NBI 7 head said.

“The project engineer was also charged in the course of the supervision; he should have known that those working in the construction site, it is clear from the truck that it belongs to the local government and not the private construction company,” said Oliva, a lawyer.

“Instead of the workers coming from the private (firm), the job orders were being used (to work for the project),” he added.

The first phase of the project, amounting to P4,929,104.51, was awarded to the private firm.

Oliva said the accused were summoned to the office to present their side, however, they did not show up, except for one representative sent by Cesante.

NBI 7 agent Wenceslao Galendez, a lawyer, said they also summoned the officials of DPWH to apprise them.

Galendez said he was told that DPWH was only there to supervise and ensure the project was built according to the specifications of the project.

“So they have no concern who did the actual (work), that’s what he said,” said Galendez.

Cesante has yet to provide a statement as of writing, saying he has yet to obtain a copy of the complaint.

He said he will seek legal advice and remedies as soon as he receives the complaint filed against him. / ANV