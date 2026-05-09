Dalogdog eyes huge win in enemy turf

ANGILOU Dalogdog will be venturing into enemy territory as he guns for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia flyweight strap against undefeated Indonesian Aser Kewas on June 20, 2026, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Dalogdog, known as “Pinoy Ali” for his slick fighting style, is fighting for a regional belt and outside the Philippines for the first time in

his career.

Dalogdog is gunning for back-to-back wins after suffering his first career defeat last year. He was stopped by Albert Francisco in the 10th round of a Philippine flyweight title fight in Mandaluyong.

The 29-year-old Dalogdog bounced back with a technical decision win over Dennis Gaviola late last year in Naga City, Cebu.

On the other hand, Kewas is a 25-year-old Indonesian prospect who’s on the rise. He’s a former World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian flyweight champion. He won the WBC strap with a second-round knockout of Jinnawat Rienpith in 2022 in just his fifth fight.

Kewas won the biggest fight of his career after defeating former regional champion Andika D’Golden Boy by unanimous decision last year.

Dalogdog has an impressive slate of 11 wins and one defeat with four knockout victories, while Kewas has a perfect record of 10-0 with seven knockouts. / EKA