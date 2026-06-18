Dalogdog gets crack at WBA Asia crown

ANGILOU Dalogdog faces undefeated Indonesian Aser Kewas for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia flyweight title on Friday, June 19, 2026, in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The 29-year-old Dalogdog aims to capture his first regional championship belt in his first fight overseas.

Dalogdog is gunning for his second straight win since losing to Albert Albert Francisco via 10th-round stoppage in a Philippine flyweight title fight in Mandaluyong.

Dalogdog is coming off a technical decision victory over Dennis Gaviola late last year in the City of Naga, Cebu.

Meanwhile, Kewas is a promising prospect who has made his mark in the Indonesian boxing scene.

The 25-year-old former World Boxing Council (WBC) Asian flyweight champion won the belt with a second-round knockout of Jinnawat Rienpith in 2022 in just his fifth professional fight.

Kewas scored the biggest win of his career last year when he defeated former WBA Asia champion Andika D’Golden Boy by unanimous decision.

Dalogdog has an impressive 11-1 win-loss record with four knockouts, while Kewas boasts an immaculate 10-0 slate with seven knockouts.

/ EKA