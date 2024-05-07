Dalogdog sends CPPO to PBL final

THE reigning champions Criminologists booked their return ticket to the finals of the Professionals’ Basketball League Season 3 after they thwarted the lawyers of the IBP-Cebu Select, 113-90, in the semifinals on May 5, 2024 at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

The team, composed of law enforcement officers headed by Cebu City Police Office Director Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, found themselves in a 13-point hole early, 31-18, but turned the tables around in the second, uncorking a 26-15 blast to take a 56-53 lead.

From that point onwards, it was a masterclass from the Criminologists. They led by as many as 27 points in the second half, showcasing their sheer dominance on the court.

Dalogdog led the way for the Criminologists with 24 points, highlighted by five makes from long distance. Jerome Soque had 20 points, while Keno Labus added 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Charles Divinagracia had 25 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for IBP-Cebu Select.

Meanwhile, the Maestros downed the Kwentadors, 95-89, to earn their ticket opposite the Criminologists. Stephen Paquibot had a spectacular game with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Ike Paquibot was just as effective, putting up 20 points and six boards.

Carl Loyola also helped the Maestros with his 19 markers and four assists. / JNP