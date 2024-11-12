Daluz, Archival want CBRT finished

TWO political aspirants expressed their desire for the completion of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project, which has been delayed due to construction issues.

However, vice-mayor aspirant Jose Daluz III, who is running under the Kusug party, said that once the CBRT project is finished, a problem will arise as to where the government will place the modern jeepney operators.

Daluz said in a news forum on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024 at the Casino de Español, that concerns on the CBRT and its effect on the modern jeepney operators should be talked about.

“That needs more discussion, to find a win-win solution sa atong operators and CBRT. But the CBRT should be finished,” he said.

He said the CBRT will accommodate more people compared to the current mode of transportation which relies only on jeepneys and motorcycles.

Meanwhile, city councilor aspirant Nyza Archival, who will run in the north district under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan party, said that information dissemination is needed as there have been a lot of questions regarding the direction of the CBRT.

Archival cited the lampposts that went viral online, which posed a lot of confusion to the netizens.

She agreed with Daluz’s statement that the CBRT will carry a lot of people in one go, considering the heavy traffic in the city.

Jeepney modernization

Daluz said that when former President Rodrigo Duterte implemented the jeepney modernization program in 2017, Cebu City should not have applied for it since it already has the CBRT.

However, since it was the National Government which implemented the program, the jeepney operators in Cebu City needed to modernize their units as well and to incur loans to cope with the national program.

“The problem now, once masulod ang BRT, ang atong mga operators sa modernized jeepney asa naman tawn sila nga bag-o raman tawn sila nakapangutang kay they followed the national policy that was directed in 2017,” said Daluz.

Meanwhile, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) and the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) leaders expressed concerns on the negative effects on jeepney operations once the CBRT project is finished.

Greg Perez, leader of Piston in Cebu, told SunStar in a text message on Tuesday that operations of the jeepney drivers remain normal since the rerouting due to the CBRT project has not yet been finished.

He said that once Cebu City’s Local Public Transport Route Plan is done and approved, that’s when they would know the actual effect on the drivers and operators.

He explained that the light public transportation such as the jeepneys would flock to the narrow routes since the CBRT would occupy the major routes within the city.

Ellen Maghanoy, FCTC chairperson, said in a separate interview that the CBRT will displace a lot of drivers since the modernized public utility vehicles will be serving on the feeder routes, which will earn them only a small profit. / JPS