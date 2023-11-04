Daluz bars 3 appointees from entering MCWD bldg

THE three new appointees of Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) will not be allowed to enter the MCWD building in downtown Cebu City.

“I ordered the GM (general manager) nga (that) if their purpose of coming into MCWD is to assume as appointed board of directors, then di nato sila pasudlon (they will be barred from entering)... dili sila i-recognize kay (they won’t be recognized because) that will sow confusion having two boards,” MCWD chairman Jose Daluz III told SunStar Cebu’s online news and commentary program “The Intruder,” on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

But they will be allowed to enter MCWD premises if they have business with the water district firm, he said.

On Friday, retired army major general Melquiades Feliciano, the newly appointed MCWD chairman, said that with his new role he will stay full-time in Cebu, and will hold board meetings four times a month at the MCWD building.

Who does GM serve?

Cebu City Administrator Collin Rosell, in response to Daluz’s statement, said in a text message on Saturday, Nov. 4, that “the new board knows better on how to handle any situation involving their appointment, assumption to office and much more their duties and responsibilities to the people to efficiently provide and amply supply them with safe, clean and potable water at an affordable price.”

As to the alleged confusion being created by the appointments of Feliciano, lawyer Aristotle Batuhan and businessman Nelson Yuvallos, Rosell said: “There is no confusion. Simply, the new replaces the old.”

“The GM of MCWD is serving at the pleasure of the board. It can be assumed that the new board is not the one who appointed the current GM,” he said.

He said it will be up to the new board to appoint a new GM.

“That is just the policy, but all is up to the board whether to appoint or not a new GM who will better serve them. Thus, the GM usually owes and follows the appointing board,” he said.

MCWD’s general manager is Edgar Donoso.

On Friday, Donoso declined to comment on a memorandum that Feliciano had sent him to stop procurement proceedings for MCWD’s bulk water supply initiatives pending a review by the new board of the water utility’s programs and projects.

In a press conference Tuesday, Oct. 31, Rama introduced Feliciano, Batuhan and Yuvallos as replacements for Daluz and board members Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno.

The mayor said Feliciano will be the new chairman, while Batuhan will represent the women sector.

Daluz had said Rama’s move did not follow proper protocol and procedure.

According to him, the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government do not allow any government official to interfere in the affairs of the MCWD.

He reiterated that Rama is not part of the MCWD, and should not have made the appointments because it only created a division in the water utility firm.

He said he is now getting the management and employees’ opinion on the issue.

He said he would never leave his position until the mayor’s bullying toward MCWD stopped.

“It will set a bad precedent because if the next mayor doesn’t like members of the board of directors, he will outright remove them and appoint their replacements,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Daluz clarified that he has nothing against Feliciano, Batuhan or Yuvallos.

But he is against the way they were appointed, which was illegal because it did not go through the right process.

He said he, Pato and Seno were “legitimately” appointed by the late mayor Edgardo Labella.

He said they didn’t take their oath as new members of the board of directors (BOD) until they received the go ahead from the LWUA.

“What Mayor Mike did was that he went straight ahead. There was no solicitation, no nomination, no nothing,” Daluz said in Cebuano.

He said the primary role of the BOD is to make policy, as well as approve or disapprove recommendations from the GM.

“We don’t handle funds. We don’t handle the operations. The operation belongs to the GM (and) to the management... I don’t see how corruption will set in there in the board,” he said.

Daluz challenged Rama to file legal action in court if he has any knowledge of alleged graft and corruption at MCWD.