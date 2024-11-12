Daluz: CH tension mirror past MCWD instrusion

FORMER Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) board chairman Jose Daluz III sees parallels between the recent commotion at Cebu City Hall and the attempted takeover of the water district on April 15, 2024.

Daluz said the people who caused the commotion at City Hall are the same people who barged into the MCWD office when he was still the chairman of the MCWD board of directors.

“Practice tingali to nila sa MCWD (Maybe it was their rehearsal in MCWD). I can relate to what happened in MCWD,” said Daluz.

He added that what former city administrator Collin Rosell did in MCWD before was out of order since they are government officials.

“Government cannot violate its own law. Mura man silag nanung didto (It seemed like they were attacking there). That is what happened,” Daluz said.

To recall, Daluz and MCWD general manager Edgar Donoso filed complaints against Rama, Rosell and four others before the Office of the Ombudsman for grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority and oppression over their alleged illegal intrusion into the MCWD main office.

Aside from grave misconduct and grave abuse of authority, Rama and the other city officials are also facing complaints of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, conduct unbecoming of a public official and violation of Republic Act (RA) 7613, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The five city officials, except Rama, are also facing complaints for violation of Section 3(e) of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as amended, trespassing under Article 281, and grave coercion under Article 286 of the Revised Penal Code.

There have been no updates on the cases filed against Rama and Rosell.

Rosell’s Argument

On Rosell’s argument that Rama is still the elected mayor, Daluz said that it would be unbelievable that they were not notified of the Ombudsman’s decision of the dismissal.

He said Rama’s camp even filed a petition for review.

Daluz said the Ombudsman decision was final and executory, adding that as a matter of right, there is no appeal. He added that what can be done is to file a petition for review.

“It is not an appeal; it is a form of remedy nga nasayop og appreciate ang huwis (mistakenly appreciated by the judge) on facts and law, and it created a grave abuse of discretion on the part of the institution that handed the decision,” he explained.

He said that a petition for review can be filed either with the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court.

Daluz expressed that he did not understand what Rosell did at Cebu City Hall, citing that the latter is a lawyer himself.

He added that Rosell’s authority is derived from the authority of Rama, which is a coterminous position that would end once the principal authority is dismissed from the position.

He explained that the expiration of the suspension that served as the justification for going back to office was already superseded by another case, which was the dismissal of Mayor Michael Rama.

The suspension ended on Nov. 6, but Rama was ordered dismissed on Sept. 25 by the Ombudsman for hiring two brothers-in-law at City Hall.

Daluz is running for vice mayor in the May 2025 elections. / JPS