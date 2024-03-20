Daluz, Pato, Seno to continue to function as MCWD BOD

METROPOLITAN Cebu Water District chairman (MCWD) Jose Daluz III, vice chairman Miguelito Pato, and Secretary Jodelyn May Seno have reaffirmed their commitment to continue functioning as the Board of Directors (BOD) of the MCWD.

In a press conference Wednesday, March 20, 2024, Daluz renounced his previous statement that he would abide by the Local Water Utilities Administration’s (LWUA) partial intervention.

The press conference was attended by Seno and MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso.

Daluz said he would stand alongside the management and employees of MCWD in adopting a status quo stance pending resolution of the legality issue surrounding LWUA’s takeover.

Aside from standing alongside the management and employees, Daluz and the two other members questioned the legality of LWUA’s takeover.

The adoption of the status quo stance and the commitment of the BOD have been formalized in a resolution passed during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

The BOD led by Daluz held their meeting at the PDG Law Office in order not to agitate any concerned body regarding the issue.

Daluz said that as of Wednesday, there are police personnel outside MCWD premises who would always inquire if he is in his office.

Meanwhile, Donoso said that on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the appointed LWUA board came to MCWD office and asked for some documents, but he did not specify what documents.

Donoso said they showed them some documents, but did not provide them copies.

Donoso added that during his meeting with the appointed LWUA board of directors via Zoom, he expressed to them his support for Daluz's camp. (AML)