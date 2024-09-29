Daluz steps down from MCWD

OUTGOING chairman of the board of directors of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) Jose Daluz III will render his last day of office on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, a day before the start of filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2025 elections.

It will be up to Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia to pick his successor and appoint two officials to fill the seats vacated by Danilo Ortiz and Earl Bonachita at the MCWD board, according to Daluz.

Daluz’s term as board chairman wasn’t supposed to end until Dec. 31.

With his resignation, only vice chairman of the board Miguelito Pato and secretary Jodelyn May Seno will remain, which Daluz said is not enough for the board to function.

Daluz removed Ortiz and Bonachita from the board and declared their seats vacant last December, following their declaration that they would no longer attend any meetings of the Daluz-led board.

Garcia, in an interview on Sunday, Sept. 29, said he already received four names who were nominated by the three sectors -- professional, civic and education -- to fill the three vacancies.

These were the sectors represented by Daluz, Ortiz and Bonachita, respectively.

However, Garcia said he will only decide when he receives more endorsements.

“I will wait for more names so I’ll have a better roster of potential board members to choose from,” he said.

Daluz, in an interview on Sunday, said he will leave it to Garcia to choose their successors.

Daluz resigned from his post to prepare and make consultations regarding his possible candidacy for next year’s midterm elections.

He earlier said his final decision will only be known by Tuesday, Oct. 1.

The filing of the COC of aspiring candidates will start on Oct. 1 until Oct. 8.

Aside from the tarpaulins displaying his name and face posted on some streets in Cebu City, speculations about his candidacy and possible tandem with Garcia intensified after he attended a concert, together with the acting mayor and Basak Pardo Barangay Captain David Tumulak, on Sept. 17.

During the concert, Garcia was recognized on stage and delivered a short speech, where he shared his vision for a “better Cebu.” He then invited Daluz and Tumulak to join him on stage, stating that these two personalities shared his vision.

Daluz said he will leave MCWD with several water projects already put in place.

He said an additional 110 million liters daily were added to the water production of MCWD during his leadership.

“When I was appointed to the position, Mayor (Edgardo) Labella instructed me to look for water sources and additional volume of water and I did my best,” said Daluz.

Daluz entered MCWD when the late mayor appointed him to the board in 2020, together with Francisco Malilong Jr., former Cebu City mayor Alvin Garcia, Manolette Dinsay and Pato.

Daluz was then elected as chairman of the board on Feb. 17 of that year.

Mayor Michael Rama, who is serving a six-month preventive suspension, attempted to fire him several times in 2023, but Daluz refused to heed his orders.

Ortiz and Bonachita, meanwhile, assumed office in January 2023, succeeding Dinsay and Malilong, whose terms ended in December 2022.

Last Nov. 20, the board sent a show cause order to Ortiz and Bonachita, questioning why no disciplinary action should be taken against them for failing to attend meetings and for attending and conducting “unauthorized” meetings “with other individuals.”

In an earlier joint statement, the two men clarified that they did not recognize Daluz’s board as the legitimate MCWD board. This, they explained, was the primary reason for their absence from the board meetings presided over by Daluz.

The terms of Ortiz and Bonachita, who were both appointed by Mayor Rama, were supposed to end in December 2028.