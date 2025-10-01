Damage from Cebu quake reaches P2 billion

DAMAGE to roads and bridges in seven northern Cebu towns affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake Tuesday, September 30, 2025, is estimated to reach P2 billion.

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon on Wednesday said the figure does not yet include hospitals and schools, which are expected to increase the total.

Dizon said hospitals will also be inspected within a day to determine which areas need repair.

"We have to assess if its safe. If we find out that it's safe in one to two days, then we will start immediate repair para magamit na agad kasi kawawa ang ating mga kababayan, nandito lang sila sa labas, Dizon said.

“We will do it fast. We will do the assessment fast,” he added.

Many patients at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City have been transferred to other districts and cities to ensure proper care.

Dizon directed the DPWH Central Visayas chief to summon all contractors in Cebu and nearby areas to help repair damaged infrastructure in northern Cebu.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said 27,375 families and 110,408 individuals in seven affected towns have been impacted by the quake.

Department of National Defense Secretary Gilbert “Gibo” Teodoro conducted an initial inspection of the towns and identified immediate needs for food, water, and electricity to restore essential services.

The DSWD and the Office of the Civil Defense have already dispatched relief goods, including food packs, and pledged to assess each affected family for financial assistance, which will depend on the severity of the damage.

As of Wednesday evening, provincial government records showed 69 deaths and 186 injured following the earthquake. (ANV/SunStar Philippines)