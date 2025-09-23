‘Damaged oval to undergo retouches only’

THE Cebu City Government will perform temporary fixes on the damaged rubberized track oval at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), instead of a full replacement, citing the P60 million cost for a new surface.

During a press conference on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, Mayor Nestor Archival noted that the City has already paid about 60 percent of the P52-million contract for the resurfacing project, leaving a balance of over P20 million.

However, with cracks, bulges, peeling portions and uneven surfaces appearing just months after the oval’s renovation, raising concerns about the quality of materials and workmanship, Archival doubts contractor SBD Builders would still be entitled to the full payment.

The mayor tasked the City Treasurer’s Office to review the payments made to SBD Builders, while the Department of Engineering and Public Works was asked to submit technical assessments on the extent of the damage.

He also said warranty provisions that are typically one to two years would need to be checked, even though the City already formally accepted the project after its completion.

The P52 million resurfacing project of the CCSC track oval was completed in time for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Archival said replacing the entire surface would now require another P60 million, an expense the City Government could not shoulder at the moment.

Before major rehabilitation can be considered, Archival said the track will remain open for use especially during the Sinulog Festival in January 2026.

The CCSC management has been directed to put up warning signs in risky areas to minimize accidents.

Earlier this month, CCSC Executive Director Brando Velazquez inspected the facility and observed the cracks, uneven surfaces, and bulging areas in several lanes of the track.

Velazquez pointed out that the starting line showed the most damage since athletes exert their strongest push during sprints. He also said water seepage underneath had caused parts of the rubber surface to rise.

Velazquez attributed the rapid wear and tear to substandard materials, noting that the original track installed in 1994 lasted nearly 20 years before it had to be replaced. / CAV