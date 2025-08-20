Damaged seawall poses risks to Talisay sitio

By Akina B. Isabelo, SPJ 8

A COLLAPSED seawall in Sitio Letmon Mahayahay, Talisay City, a coastal neighborhood, has left hundreds of residents exposed to severe flooding, especially during storms.

Years of relentless rainfall and powerful typhoons have eroded the barrier separating the ocean from the community, creating a breach.

"We always evacuate when there is torrential rain... Especially at night, since it's hard to see and it's much more dangerous," said Janneth Pagudon, a long-time resident living along the shore.

Without the protective wall, surging waters can quickly sweep into the district, submerging homes and damaging property.

In response, community leaders and local officials have scheduled a meeting to discuss urgent repairs.

"We will submit the needed documents with the help of local government unit. We will request assistance for the restoration of the seawall," said Godwin Isabela, the purok Lumboy, Sitio Letmon adviser.

If the proposal gains approval, the upgraded structure is expected to significantly strengthen the neighborhood's defense against potential monsoon.

Sitio Letmon Mahayahay hopes that their urgent call for action will be prioritized especially now that typhoons are becoming stronger and frequent.