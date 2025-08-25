Danao backs transparency push on flood control projects in PH

DANAO City Mayor Ramon Durano III said on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, that the City supports the initiative of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP) Cebu Chapter, even if it did not sign the group’s joint statement calling for transparency and accountability in flood control and infrastructure projects.

Durano issued his statement after SunStar Cebu reported on the City’s absence from the LMP Cebu Chapter declaration with five component cities of Bogo, Talisay, Carcar, Naga and Toledo.

“Danao City remains committed to the principles of good governance — upholding transparency, ensuring accountability, and delivering projects that are aboveboard and truly beneficial to our people,” he said.

The joint statement of 49 mayors echoed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to investigate alleged corruption in projects worth P350 billion nationwide. The mayors urged:

Full disclosure from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other agencies on project lists, contractors, work programs and feasibility studies.

Accountability for proven corruption, including removal and prosecution of erring officials and contractors.

Support for the President’s investigation pledge, stressing that corruption in flood control projects threatens public safety and dignity.

The controversy arose from reports of “ghost projects,” questionable contractor arrangements and contract monopolies, with only a portion of allocated funds spent on actual construction.

Cebu mayors said their united stand aims to pressure agencies into reforms and address delays and substandard implementation, which they compared to better programs in Metro Manila and Central Luzon. The Senate and Commission on Audit are set to probe the issue further, with calls to file charges and blacklist those found guilty.

Durano stressed that Danao City shares the mayors’ concerns and continues to uphold good governance. He noted that the City received the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s Seal of Good Local Governance in 2022 and 2024, while its Accounting and Internal Audit Services Office was recognized as the country’s outstanding accounting office.

He also backed the call of LMP-Cebu Chapter and Gov. Pamela Baricuatro for an audit of all flood control projects in the province.

Durano said Danao City is equally concerned and interested in the outcome of the audit on flood control projects. /CDF