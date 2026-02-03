Danao barangay captain suspended for 1 year

THE captain of Barangay Taboc-Camalig Bato in Danao City has been suspended for one year by the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas over a case of simple misconduct and oppression.

Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer of the Ombudsman, Jose Melandro H. Garcia, issued the ruling against Captain Celestino "Dino" Durano-Sybico.

To recall, former Danao City mayor Thomas Mark "Mix" Durano first filed a complaint after, according to his statement, two barangay tanods in Binaliw were tasked to deliver a subpoena (barangay settlement) to a resident in the area.

While the captain was holding a meeting, the two tanods reportedly waited outside the gate. However, when the subpoena was handed over, they were struck by the captain, and their uniforms were torn.

The Ombudsman Visayas, through the judge, gave weight to the statements of the two tanods despite the captain’s denial that the allegations were false and merely politically motivated.

In a social media post, Sybico revealed that he will no longer file a motion for reconsideration with the Ombudsman Visayas.

The current first councilor, Aldrin Gorre, will serve as acting barangay captain while their captain remains suspended. (AYB)