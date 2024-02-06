Danao City approves ordinance prohibiting obscene activities

OBSCENE activities are now illegal in Danao City.

This is in line with the ordinance that the municipal government enacted to give residents—especially women, children, and the elderly—more protection.

Councilor Carmen Remedios Durano authored the Ordinance, also referred to as the "Safe Spaces Act" or Bawal Bastos, in compliance with the Republic Act. No. 11313, which prohibits any form of unwanted and undesired sexual behavior toward an individual, including wolf whistle, touching, cursing, and peeping.

Apart from those mentioned, using foul language in public, on the internet, at work, in schools, or in public utility vehicles is also not allowed.

In order to ensure that residents can read the said ordinance, the city government personnel have been ordered to post it in public places such as barangay halls, workplaces, hotels, restaurants, and public utility vehicles.

The police force have also been told to enforce the recently enacted ordinance throughout the city.

Those caught violating the rule will be fined up to P30,000 for the first offense, P50,000 for the second offense, and P100,000 or not more than P500,000 for the third offense and an imprisonment. (With TPT)