Danao City bolsters initiatives for environment with seminars

THE Danao City Government, through the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro), has ramped up its environmental initiatives with a series of seminars and information campaigns on water conservation, solid waste management and recycling.

Cenro recently conducted a series of seminars and information, education and communication (IEC) campaigns that target various aspects of environmental management.

These initiatives included a seminar on water conservation and solid waste management at the barangay level, enhancement skills training on recycling and an extensive IEC campaign on ecological solid waste management and plastic ordinance, reaching both public and private schools throughout Danao City.

Forest conservation

The most recent endeavor by Cenro, in collaboration with the Environmental Management Bureau 7, is the training workshop on forest conservation and restoration. This workshop underscores the City’s proactive approach toward preserving and rehabilitating its natural resources.

Under the visionary leadership of the Durano administration, the City Government of Danao has consistently advocated for sustainable practices and environmental conservation. These seminars and initiatives represent just a fraction of the City’s comprehensive efforts to build a sustainable future for all its residents.

As Danao City continues to embody its core values of “Livable, Nurture and Action,” the local government said these environmental endeavors serve as a testament to its commitment to creating a greener and more resilient Danao City, “here and now.”