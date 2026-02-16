Danao City boosts water rescue response with Rescue 211 boat

DANAO City has strengthened its water emergency response capabilities with the acquisition of the Rescue 211 boat, an emergency response vessel turned over to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The Danao City Government said in a Facebook post that the water rescue boat is 36-foot long and can accommodate up to 20 persons.

The vessel is expected to significantly enhance the city’s operational strength to respond swiftly to water-related emergencies or rescue operations.

The turnover and inspection was personally led by Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano, CDRRMO chief Jikjik Reyes, and City Council members.

The City said the vessel’s acquisition reflects on the Durano administration’s continued investment in quality emergency equipment and for the betterment of its people. (Jean Llaneta, BiPSU intern)