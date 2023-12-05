Danao City Government issues order to control selling of firecrackers

DANAO City Mayor Thomas "Mix" Durano has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 71 on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 to regulate the sale of firecrackers, fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices in the city.

The EO requires sellers of firecrackers, fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices to get a business permit from the mayor's office.

Among the fireworks that are allowed to be sold are baby rockets, bawang, little triangulo, pulling of strings, paper caps, el diablo, watusi, Judah's belt and skyrocket.

Regarding pyrotechnics, sparklers, luces, fountains, jumbo regular and special, roman candles, trompillo, airwolf, whistle gadget, and butterfly are permitted for sale.

Fireworks can only be displayed in an area allowed by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The selling of firecrackers will start from December 9, 2023 until January 2, 2024.

The EO seeks to ensure that no firework-related incidents would be reported during the Christmas and New Year revelries.

Those who violate the order may face imprisonment and a fine of up to P30,000. (With TPT)