Danao City shifts from industrial hub to ‘smart’ commercial center

DANAO City is officially rebranding itself. Moving away from its traditional image as an industrial center, the city unveiled a bold new vision to become a "smart" commercial hub during the Danao City Investment Forum (DCIF) on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026.

Mayor Ramon “Nito” D. Durano III led the forum, themed “Moving Forward,” where he detailed the infrastructure and technology projects designed to transform the city this year.

New Danao

City Planning and Development Officer Ramon Gorre explained that the 2026 roadmap is built on three key goals: Resiliency, Digitalization, and Sustainability.

Infrastructure and Resiliency

The city is putting P160 million into expanding its waterworks system to support new businesses and growing industries.

Flood Protection: A major focus is the rehabilitation of "Depensa," the city’s primary flood-control structure. After being damaged by Typhoon Tino in late 2025, a new ₱13-million project will begin in Barangay Poblacion and Tuburan Sur to build stronger, modern flood defenses.

Connectivity: Instead of just patching up old roads, the city is now prioritizing bridge projects to ensure long-term stability during disasters.

Digitalize Danao

Danao is stepping into the digital age to make life easier for residents and investors:

Free Wi-Fi: The city is installing 56 free Wi-Fi hotspots across 26 barangays, powered by nine new multi-access towers.

E-Governance: Through a partnership with GCash, residents will soon be able to handle more government transactions and feedback online.

Sustainable Danao

Danao is the only city in Cebu selected for a special zero-carbon partnership with Yokohama, Japan.

Renewable Energy: One of the standout projects is the "Smart Merkado," a modern public market that will run on solar power.

Environmental Protection: Through "Project Nurture," the city is launching a large-scale mangrove planting initiative to protect its coastline.

Danao Tourism Boost

The city isn't just focusing on business; it’s also looking at leisure. Under the "Sidlak Danao" program, a new viewing deck and campsite will be built at Mt. Manghilao. Funded by the national government's "Green Green Green" program, this project will give locals and tourists a modern way to enjoy Danao's natural beauty.

A unified future

Mayor Durano emphasized that this shift is a team effort involving the entire community.

“Together with the people of Danao, we move forward with purpose, transparency, and unity,” Durano said. Jean Llaneta (BiPSU Intern)