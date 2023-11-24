Danao City to build 5 satellite markets

THE city government of Danao has eyed establishing five satellite markets within the city’s strategic locations to regulate traffic, particularly on its main road on Buenavista-Carmen-Danao-Jetafe within Barangay Poblacion, where its primary public market is, and lessen road accidents in the area.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano said Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, that they will build satellite markets in Barangays Lawaan, Baliang, Masaba, Guinacot and Dunggoan.

Durano explained that the markets will be constructed in upper barangays and on the mainland to minimize the risk of Danawons crossing the national road and encountering accidents on their way to Danao Public Market in Poblacion or neighboring markets like those in Carmen municipality.

“Yes, we only have one market damaged by fire, so now it’s better to spread out the crowd. Everybody in the 42 barangays imagines only one market. So, I have strategic market areas and terminal at the same time so they can start businesses, also those in the mountainous areas,” said Durano in a mixed Cebuano and English.

He also said the initiative would decongest Poblacion’s traffic situation because Danawons, particularly those living in the uplands, would not need to travel to the area to shop for goods.

On Thursday, the city had a groundbreaking ceremony for one of the satellite markets in Dunggoan, with a budget of P11.1 million from the Danao City Government’s general fund.

Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III led the activity attended by Dunggoan barangay officials, city government personnel and other stakeholders.

He said they also plan to install a secondary road within the market, which will serve as a connecting loop to the national highway.

Durano said the market scheduled for completion in June 2024 comprises wet and dry goods and a terminal for the city’s first-ever electric transit buses soon, which he claimed would have a significant contribution to local commerce and provide an additional hub for the city’s economic activities.

The construction of the other satellite markets will start right after the renovation of the Danao Public Market to be called “Merkado sa Danao” in Poblacion, which was devastated by fire in 2022.

Also, on Thursday, the city conducted another groundbreaking for another crucial project, a socialized housing project in a 2.4-hectare property in Dunggoan, costing P176 million with non-government organization Gawad Kalinga (GK) and other private partners.

Durano said the housing would benefit at least 300 homeless families across the city.

Toby Florendo, the GK Cebu Provincial head, assured they would screen applicants based on their actual financial capacity to ensure they prioritize those poorest of the poor.