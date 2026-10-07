Danao clarifies COA findings on P418.65-M bulk water system

DANAO City has issued a clarification and explanation regarding the recent audit findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the City’s operation of its P418.65-million bulk water system.

State auditors found that the Danao City Bulk Water System has operated since December 2021 without the Department of Health (DOH) operational permit and the National Water Resources Board (NWRB) water permit required under Presidential Decree (PD) 856, or the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, and PD 1067, or the Water Code.

COA also flagged an administrative office building at the bulk water facility that has remained unused since its completion about five years ago. The building was intended to serve as an administrative office for water bill collection.

COA reported a book value of P405.04 million for the bulk water project as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Michelle Parawan-Mondigo, Danao City’s information officer, clarified in a statement that the P405.04 million represents the net book value of the entire bulk water system as of Dec. 31, 2025, not the value of the administrative building alone.

She explained that the P418.65-million project includes the administrative building, treatment facilities, equipment and pipelines. These were delivered under a single contract and initially recorded as one infrastructure asset. The P405.04 million represents the depreciated net book value of the entire project.

In response to the audit finding, Mondigo said the City Accounting Office, City Engineer’s Office and General Services Office are undertaking the separation of project costs by component.

“Upon completion of future projects, the records will be improved and identified specifically — like the building’s individual cost and book value separately from the other waterworks assets,” Mondigo added.

Lack of permits

State auditors warned in their 2025 report that the City Government could face “regulatory sanctions and the possible interruption of a vital public utility service” if the required permits are not secured.

Mondigo said the City Government submitted an explanation to COA last April, informing the audit agency that corrective measures had been initiated.

She said the City acknowledged the permitting lapse and committed to addressing the documentary and technical requirements. The City Waterworks Division explained that operational urgency, administrative transitions and challenges in completing the requirements contributed to the delay, she added.

“Following the system’s completion in December 2021, increasing demand and limited alternative water sources made its operation necessary to serve communities relying on the City’s water supply while permit requirements were being processed,” the statement said.

Mondigo said the DOH and NWRB permits remain under process as the City continues to complete requirements, coordinate with the agencies and follow up on its applications.

Pending approval of the DOH 7 and NWRB permits, the City Health Services Office (CHSO) conducted its own water quality sampling. Mondigo said tests conducted in March 2025 reportedly met the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water.

“CHSO nevertheless acknowledged overlooking the prerequisite DOH operational permit when issuing the sanitary permit and committed to correcting the procedure. Missing permits do not, by themselves, establish that the water is unsafe. Equally, city laboratory results apply to the samples tested and do not replace regulatory compliance,” Mondigo said.

“The City recognizes its responsibility to fulfill both requirements,” she added.

Auditors reported that the sanitary permit was marked “new,” which indicated that the system “operated without the required clearances for the first three years of its existence.” The permit expired on Dec. 31, 2025, meaning the facility was again operating without a valid sanitary permit when the audit was conducted, the report said.

State auditors also questioned whether the sanitary permit was valid, as rules under the Sanitation Code require a valid operational permit from the DOH 7 director before a city or municipal health office can issue a sanitary permit.

Since the City had yet to secure an operational permit, COA said the sanitary permit “lacks the necessary legal and technical foundation, suggesting a circumvention of the prescribed regulatory process.” / MVG