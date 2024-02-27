Danao fishers, farmers receive livelihood aid

FARMERS and fisherfolk in Danao City received P2 million worth of livelihood assistance in a continuous government effort to empower marginalized sectors of the community.

The Danao City Government, alongside the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) 7, led the turnover ceremony for the Taytay Fishermen Association and the San Roque Farmers Association of Barangay Baliang.

The Taytay Fishermen Association received P1 million in support of their tamarong fishing and construction of payaw, a fish aggregating device. The farmers from Barangay Baliang also received P1 million for their agri farm feeds and fertilizer supply business.

The ceremony was attended by Danao City Public Employment Service Office (Peso) manager Rommel Deiparine, City Civil registrar Roland Perez, City agriculturist Mario Gorre, and Dole representatives Felicito Pono Jr. and Prospero Lahoylahoy Jr.

“Danao City is not only blessed with marine life and vast farmlands, but also with the perseverance of the Danawanon people. We will continue providing opportunities for our fisherfolk and farmers, as they consistently demonstrate their dedication to growth,” Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano said in a statement on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

“There is a future in agriculture and fishing in Danao, and we support them in their endeavors and in uplifting their quality of life,” he added.

These projects are part of Dole 7’s P5.7 million grant for Danao City, facilitated by the city’s Peso and City Agricultural Services Office. The program has also assisted other local associations, including the Maslog Fishermen Association, Maslog Farmers Association and Pili Farmers Association.

More organizations are expected to receive livelihood projects through this program, supplementing the city’s own sustainable livelihood program initiated under the Durano administration. / EHP