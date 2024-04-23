Danao holds 'Sidrock Mob'

THE Danao City Boardwalk became a stage for over a hundred local artists and musicians on Saturday, April 20, 2024, during the city’s first-ever rock mob, “Sidrock (Sidlak Rock) Mob.”

The event featured a public performance with renditions of popular rock classics. Participants of all ages came together to create a concert-like atmosphere. A rock mob is a large, public gathering of musicians who come together to perform rock music collaboratively.

Danao City Vice Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III joined the performance alongside local bands and talents, highlighting the City’s support for artistic endeavors and community engagement.

“There are many homegrown talents in Danao. Naabot na og lain-lain nga lugar (They have reached different places) because of their talent. Karon nagpundok (The talents are gathered right now). We are thankful that the leaders (Durano administration) have the same passion. Nahatagan og chance to promote and expose their talent. Naay mga wala nay banda karon pero tungod sa unity nila kay mag exchange sila

og contacts and gigs,” said Roland “Jikjik” Reyes, a keyboardist, and one of the performers and the organizer behind the rock mob.

Reyes, a former city councilor, is also the head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Beyond entertainment, the Sidrock Mob aimed to embody Danao City’s core values, its organizers said.

Organizers saw it as a celebration of the city’s livability, nurturing environment for talent, and the strong community spirit of its residents. The city holds regular weekend busking events featuring local talents performing in various parks.

“Nindot kay nagkahiusa ang mga musicians (It’s beautiful to see the musicians unite). Napakita nila ilang (They showcase their) talents, and gave their fellow Danawanons a good entertainment while spending time with their loved ones. We are also sending a message to the young generation to explore music kay (because) it’s beautiful and life-changing. We are giving everyone free access to it,” said Durano, who also played drums during the event.

He said the Sidrock Mob serves as an inspiration for Danao City’s youth, encouraging them to explore their potential, strengthen bonds, and appreciate the joy of life.