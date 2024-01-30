Danao hosts 1st int’l ultra trail running event

THE inaugural Danao City International Ultra Trail kicked off with enthusiasm as the Danao City Government, led by Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano and Vice Mayor Hon. Ramon “Nito” Durano III, welcomed 582 local and international participants, along with Batang PhilTra, for a memorable welcome dinner and program at the Durano-Macapagal Boardwalk.

The welcome dinner, held ahead of the main Ultra Trail event on Jan. 27-28, 2024 provided a platform for athletes, organizers and key figures to engage and immerse themselves in the spirit of the 1st Danao City International Ultra Trail.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of warmth and camaraderie, while looking forward to the challenge ahead of them. Conquering the city’s four breathtaking peaks — Mt. Licos, Manghilao Peak, Mt. Lantawan and Mt. Mago — added to the participants’ excitement.

Mayor Mix Durano expressed his pride: “I am so pleased and proud that Danao City is able to host this kind of sport. In the tourism aspect, we’ve been diligently showcasing Danao City’s unique geographical components and ecological diversity.”

Ensuring the safety of the International Ultra Trail, Danao City deployed over 75 force multipliers, including personnel from PNP, BFP, Army, BJMP and barangay peace-keeping action teams, along with 60 CDRRMO personnel and dedicated Safari volunteers. Fourteen aid stations and five staging areas equipped with medical services, including a search and rescue unit, were set up to ensure participants’ well-being.

The 1st Danao City International Ultra Trail, co-presented by Danao City Government, Virago Sports Management Services and Managanay sa Norte, marks the first-ever International Ultra Trail Running Event in Cebu, sanctioned by Asia Trail Master. Additionally, the event serves as one of the 2024 qualifiers for the Philippine Trail Running Championship with the Philippine Trail Running Association.

Ivy Durano added: “This event serves as a beacon attracting not only athletes but also tourists eager to explore the hidden gem of Danao City. Together, we embark on a journey that transcends borders, uniting people through the universal language of sports.”