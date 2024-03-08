Danao, Ilocos Norte ink sisterhood pact

DANAO City and Ilocos Norte signed a sisterhood agreement on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at Ilocos Norte Provincial Capitol Auditorium.

The signing of the agreement was led by Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano and Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc.

The ties between the two local government units was aimed at propelling education, arts, expert exchange and development programs, computer technology, community organizing and other areas of local government expertise.

The delegation also visits the City Government of Batac and the Municipality of Kurimao for a benchmarking activity focusing on development projects, tourism, agro industrial, and investment initiatives. (PR)