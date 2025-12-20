Danao Mayor blocks DPWH infra projects

THE standoff between Danao City and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) highlights a growing tension in Philippine governance: the gap between national infrastructure spending and local survival needs.

When a city refuses multi-million peso projects, it raises a fundamental question about whether “development” is measured by the amount of concrete poured or by the safety of the people living near it.

The conflict

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III has officially declined to issue permits for several DPWH infrastructure projects slated for 2026. Despite a national budget allocation of approximately P89.35 million, the City Government argues that the proposed works — largely road repairs and office construction — ignore the catastrophic damage left by Typhoon Tino.

The city is now calling on the National Government, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to reprogram these funds toward urgent bridge reconstruction and flood mitigation.

The City Government’s position was outlined in a post published on the official Danao City Government Facebook page on Saturday, Dec.20, 2025, where Vice Mayor Ivy Durano explained the reasons behind the mayor’s decision.

According to the DPWH web portal, Danao City had a total of 132 infrastructure projects from 2016 to 2025, amounting to P3.4 billion, with P417 million allocated for five flood control projects implemented from 2022 to 2023.

The disconnect in infrastructure planning

This situation illustrates a common friction point in urban planning where national agencies prioritize “preventive maintenance” or general widening, while local units are forced to manage immediate disasters.

The city’s technical review found that DPWH was planning to tear up and re-concrete roads that are still “structurally sound and serviceable.” This “good road to better road” phenomenon is often criticized by local leaders who see it as a waste of public funds when critical bridges remain broken nearby.

“Sad to note that the projects submitted by the DPWH to Mayor Nito for 2026 are not among the city’s priority projects,” the vice mayor said in the post.

Perspectives on the priorities

The disagreement stems from two different views on what constitutes “essential” work:

The City’s Stance: Vice Mayor Durano summarized the frustration, asking, “There are still many roads in Danao that truly need to be concreted, why tear up those that are already in good condition?” The city insists that climate resilience and disaster risk reduction should dictate the 2026 budget.

The National Agency (DPWH) Response: While the DPWH district engineer acknowledged the city’s findings regarding the C.P. Garcia Street project, the agency’s 2026 program remains focused on the Cebu North–Hagnaya Wharf Road and the completion of a district office building. They have indicated that if the city does not support the current projects, they may simply be canceled or terminated.

Why the policy shift matters

The decision to block national funding is a significant gamble with a direct impact on the safety and mobility of every Danawanon. For residents, this is not just an administrative disagreement; it is a fight for the infrastructure that determines how they survive the next disaster.

Restoring Critical Links: The impassable Danao Bridge 1 isn’t just a broken structure; it is a severed artery for emergency services and local commerce. Every day it remains closed increases the economic burden on the city and leaves communities vulnerable during heavy rains.

Fiscal Accountability: By rejecting “good road to better road” projects, the city is asserting that public funds must be used where the need is most acute. This marks a shift toward local oversight, where the city refuses to allow national agencies to spend millions on non-essential repairs while life-saving infrastructure remains in ruins.

A Precedent for Local Autonomy: This move challenges the traditional “top-down” budgeting system. If Danao succeeds in reprogramming these funds, it sets a national example: local governments can — and should — veto national projects that do not align with actual conditions on the ground.

What happened

Mayor Durano officially declined permits for several 2026 DPWH projects, including road re-concreting and the construction of a new engineering office. Following a technical review by the City Engineering Office, the mayor determined these projects were unnecessary compared to the urgent need for bridge reconstruction and flood mitigation following the destruction caused by Typhoon Tino.

How it connects to larger issues

The standoff illustrates the tension between routine national development and the growing need for climate-resilient infrastructure. As typhoons become more frequent and destructive, the traditional focus on road widening is being challenged by the necessity for disaster-proof bridges and science-based flood controls.

What’s next

The city is currently awaiting a response from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the DBM regarding the request to reprogram the P89.35 million budget. The immediate risk is a “funding vacuum” — if the national government refuses to realign the funds, the projects may simply be canceled, leaving the city without the necessary resources to fix its critical bridges for the 2026 fiscal year.

The ball is now in the court of the National Government. The DPWH must decide if it will allow the “reprogramming” of the 2026 funds as requested by Mayor Durano. If the National Government denies the request, Danao City faces a “lose-lose” scenario: either accept projects they don’t need or lose the P89.35 million allocation entirely, leaving the damaged bridges unrepaired. / CAV